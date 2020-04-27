11 COVID-19 related deaths reported at Herndon nursing home

HERNDON, Va. (AP)– Eleven people have died in a Northern Virginia care facility after an outbreak of COVID-19.

The outbreak occurred at Dulles Health and Rehab center in Herndon, Virginia after someone in the facility tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29th. There are now 63 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, 19 staff members have tested positive as well.

Virginia authorities have reported 91 outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state, resulting in 78 deaths. The most serious outbreak occurred at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County near Richmond, where more than 45 patients died.

Jeannie Adams, director of legal services for Commonwealth Care of Roanoke says the facilities have been working closely with officials from the Fairfax County Health Department, which she said has provided “invaluable support, instruction, and direction.”

So far, county health officials have declined to comment on this incident.