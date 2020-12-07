10 cats shot, 5 dead in Loudoun County since March

The reward has been raised to $5,000 to help solve the case

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Since March, 10 cats have been shot in Loudoun County, and five have died from their injuries.

Chief at Loudoun County Animal Services, Chris Brosan, said that the animals are being shot with pellets, along with real bullets.

“Most of these are pet cats, which is a huge concern to us. These are people’s family members and their companions,” said Chris Brosan, Chief at Loudoun County Animal Services.

As of now, they have a few leads as to who could be behind the crime, but no concrete evidence.

Loudoun County Animal Services is concerned that violence against animals could escalate to more serious crimes in the future.

“There’s significant information, both anecdotal and empirical, that these types of crimes against animals can often lead to crimes against society so it’s something that we’re obviously very concerned with,” said Brosan.

The reward has been raised to $5,000 to help solve the case. Loudoun County Animal Services asks anyone with information to contact them.