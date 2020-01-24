1 suspect charged in connection to the Aspen Hill car thefts

ASPEN HILL, Md (WDVM)– Detectives from the Montgomery County police department have charged 1 suspect in the Aspen Hill car theft investigation.

Deauntae Slaughter, 19

Wheaton resident, Deauntae Slaughter, age 19, is charged with theft from multiple vehicles which occurred in the Aspen hill area near 14000 Manorvale Rd. on November 10th.

Police released a photo from one of the victim’s surveillance footage of the second suspect. They are now asking the public for help in identifying him. If you have any information related to these thefts, please contact the Montgomery County police department.

unknown suspect

According to police, both victims left their cars unlocked.