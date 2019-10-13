1 seriously injured, sent to local hospital after car crash

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a serious collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers, fire and rescue personnel responded to Barnesville Road at Peachtree Road where a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle and 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided at the cross streets. Police say the reason for the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the beetle, 68-year-old Gary Saltsman of Washington DC was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives have been unable to locate Mr. Saltsman’s family and are asking that anyone who may have contact information for his family to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

Two people were in the Jeep Cherokee have non-life-threatening injuries.

