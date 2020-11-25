​D.C. Police chief leaving post, accepts new position with Prince William County Police

The outgoing Police Chief has held that position since 2017. The announcement comes after a summer marked with unrest in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) – Peter Newsham, who is the current Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, has been hired as the new Police Chief for Prince William County, Virginia, according to a press release from the board of county supervisors.



Newsham is expected to start his new role on February 1, 2021. The decision is coming after a nationwide search.

“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position,” said Prince William County Executive Chris Martino.



Newsham joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989, and rose through the ranks to his current position as Chief of Police, which he has held since 2017.



In the same statement, Chief Newsham said, “I am excited to join the team and look forward to making a difference in the community.”

