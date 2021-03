Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after missing a putt on the first hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Rahm has a warning for anyone thinking about betting him on at the Masters.

His wife is due to have their first child and he might not be around for the end. The child’s due date is the weekend of the Masters.

Rahm made it clear that he’ll leave any tournament at any time to get home to Arizona for the delivery.

What about Sunday if he’s in the championship match at the Match Play? He says that would be an unfortunate way for his opponent to win.