AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Masters first-timers could not contain their excitement as patron gates opened just as the sun rose Monday morning.

“I was shaking. I’m nervous. It’s really exciting just to be here, just to experience the whole thing. I’m just really super pumped about it,” said Shane Harvey from Louisville, Kentucky.

“I kind of wanted to cry. It’s so cool to finally see it,” said Madyson Mummelthei from Waverly, Iowa.

“Very excited. Kind of teary eyed to be honest with you because it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” said John Shelton from Birmingham, Alabama.

Some patrons say they were awarded tickets in 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to postpone.

“We finally made it to the day,” said Matt Lingen from Fargo, North Dakota.

“We’ve gotten pushed back three times I think it is now, so it’s so surreal to finally be here after waiting so long,” Mummelthei said.

For many, coming to Augusta National is a bucket list item.

Patrick Heslin from Chicago, Illinois says his son surprised him with tickets to help him fulfill his lifelong dream.

“He goes dad, we’re going to Augusta, which has been on my bucket list forever. It’s a dream. This is phenomenal. It’s everything I expected it to be and more. It’s like an adult Disney Land,” Heslin said.

For these Masters first-timers, it’ll be a busy day seeing all the famous landmarks.

“I heard about Amen Corner and Hogan Bridge, and when I saw that, I thought this is Augusta,” Heslin said.

“Definitely want to see the clubhouse, and of course Amen Corner,” Mummelthei said.

“I’ve got to walk the course. I want to see everything as much as I can. I’ll be here until they send everyone out,” Lingen said.