Lord Fairfax Community College – Workforce Solutions

COMPLETE your training in WEEKS not YEARS!!

Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education (WSCE) at Lord Fairfax Community College serves the individuals and businesses throughout the community with high-quality, relevant course offerings in business, professional development, and continuing education. Designed for adults of all ages, our programs offer high-quality instruction and hands-on skills that transfer directly into the workplace. We offer instructional year-round programs convenient for individuals or employers at multiple locations, or even on-site for your organization!

Office Hours

Monday – 8 AM – 5 PM

Tuesday – 9 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday – 8 AM – 5 PM

Thursday – 8 AM – 5 PM

Friday – 8 AM – 2 PM

Saturday/Sunday

Closed