Jack Frost rolls into town early. Will he stick around?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! IT HAS BEEN COLD AND BLUSTERY AT TIMES, AS A FAIRLY STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE PASSES ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY. OVERNIGHT, WE COULD HAVE A FEW CLOUDS AROUND, BUT IT SHOULD BE MOSTLY CLEAR AND VERY COLD!! FORECASTED TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE MAIN CONCERN OVERNIGHT TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 20S. ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON, HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE TOWARDS THE NORTHEAST, BEFORE PUSHING OFFSHORE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. HIGHS WILL STILL BE CHILLY AND IN THE MID-40S SATURDAY, BUT RISE SLIGHTLY ON SUNDAY, WITH HIGHS EXPECTED BACK INTO THE MID 50S. THERE SHOULD BE A FEW MORE CLOUDS ON SUNDAY AS OPPOSED TO SATURDAY, AS A DRY FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA, BUT OVERALL THE WEEKEND LOOKS DRY.

MONDAY, A WAVE OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK ALONG THE DRY ARCTIC FRONT AND MOVE INTO NEW ENGLAND MONDAY NIGHT, AND THIS WILL CAUSE THE ARCTIC BOUNDARY TO BUILD SOUTH AND EAST, PASSING THROUGH OUR AREA. A FEW SHOWERS WILL LIKELY ACCOMPANY THE PASSAGE OF THE BOUNDARY, BUT WHATEVER MOISTURE IS AVAILABLE WILL BE LIGHT AND LIMITED. A COUPLE EXCEPTIONS WILL BE ALONG THE MOUNTAIN TOPS AND ALONG/WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT WHERE AN UPSLOPE COMPONENT WILL ADD TO THE CHANCE FOR SLIGHT ACCUMULATION IN THESE AREAS. THE BIGGER STORY, HOWEVER, WILL BE THE BLUSTERY AND VERY COLD CONDITIONS FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. A NORTHWEST WIND BEHIND THE ARCTIC FRONT WILL BRING VERY COLD CONDITIONS FOR TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT. TEMPS WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE TEENS AND 20S FOR MOST AREAS, MAKING IT FEEL LIKE JANUARY INSTEAD OF NOVEMBER. AT THE SAME TIME, SOME INSTABILITY SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT ANY ACCUMULATION WILL BE LOW. THE ARCTIC HIGH WILL SETTLE OVERHEAD WEDNESDAY, BRINGING MORE COLD CONDITIONS BUT WINDS WILL DIMINISH. THE HIGH WILL SLIDE OFFSHORE THURSDAY, AND A SOUTH WIND WILL ALLOW FOR MILDER CONDITIONS, BUT STILL BELOW NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 19-24. NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

VETERANS DAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING RAIN POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!