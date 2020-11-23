Welcome to the WDVM/DCW50 Virtual Job Fair. Looking for a new job or career direction? Below you will find local employers looking to fill open job positions. Click on each employer to learn more about the company, job benefits, and open positions. Check back often as employers share their open jobs throughout the month.
SPONSORS
ManorCare
Grow with us at ManorCare in Chambersburg and Carlisle, PA
ManorCare provides Short and Long Term Care, as well as Outpatient Rehabilitation. With over 19,000 employees having five or more years of tenure with HCR ManorCare, we are the employer of choice for over 50,000+ talented professionals. We offer the advantages you’d expect from a company on a quest to become the leading care provider nationwide.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Sign-On Bonus for 2nd & 3rd Shift Full-Time CNAs, LPNs, & RNs
|•
|
2nd & 3rd Shift Differential
|•
|
Tuition Reimbursement
|•
|
Comprehensive Health Coverage
|•
|
Retirement & Savings Plan
|•
|
Paid Time Off
|•
|
Career Advancement
|•
|
Competitive Salary
OPENINGS:
|•
|
Social Worker-Masters PRN
|•
|
Registered Nurse Hospice Evening/Weekend/On-Call
|•
|
Registered Nurse Hospice
|•
|
Hospitality Aide
|•
|
Certified Nursing Assistant-CNA
|•
|
Licensed Practical Nurse-LPN
|•
|
Registered Nurse-RN
|•
|
Activity Assistant
Canam Steel Corp.
A career in steel manufacturing
Founded in 1986, Canam Steel Corp. manufactures open web steel joists and a variety of steel deck products. We offer superior products, personalized customer service and a proactive approach to safety for customers and employees alike.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Medical, Dental and Vision offered through Cigna
|•
|
Paid holidays
|•
|
Sick and vacation benefits
|•
|
401(k) Savings Plan (100% Employer Match first 3%, 50% next 2%)
|•
|
Employer-provided Life Insurance and Short-term Disability
|•
|
Participation in Profit Sharing Plan
OPENINGS: Production Worker
|•
|
Performs fillet welds on pre-assembled product on a fast-paced assembly line, performing such work consistent with corporate mission, values, and departmental financial objectives.
|•
|
Reads and interprets shop drawings necessary for such work.
|•
|
Operates various machines including shears, presses, punches, benders, etc.
Continental of Winchester
Looking for a New Career?
Continental – Winchester is one of the world’s leading suppliers of technical elastomer products and is a specialist in plastics technology. Continental Winchester develops and produces functional parts, components, and systems for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry, and other important industries.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Immediate Health Benefits
|•
|
Paid Time Off
|•
|
11 Paid Holidays
|•
|
401k with Company Match
|•
|
Corporate Discounts
OPENINGS: Production Positions
|•
|
12-hour Shifts
|•
|
Night Shift with Shift Differential
|•
|
Starting pay $16.71-$19.33 with a guaranteed $1 increase after 90 days
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
Safety begins with “S” but begins with “YOU”!
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services protects the public, its employees, and detainees and offenders under its supervision. The correctional side of DPSCS operations includes all Maryland State prisons. Dedicated professionals oversee 18 prisons and pre-release centers whose mission is to protect the public by incarcerating sentenced criminals.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Leave Benefits
|•
|
Health Benefits
|•
|
Correctional Officer Retirement System
|•
|
Free MD Mass Transit
|•
|
Retention and Longevity Pay
|•
|
Military Leave
|•
|
Flexible Spending Accounts
|•
|
Student Loan Forgiveness
|•
|
Employee Assistance Plan
|•
|
State Employees Credit Union
|•
|
$5,000 Hiring Bonus
|•
|
Career Progression
OPENING: Correctional Officer
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is hiring Correctional Officers in your area! A Correctional Officer I is the entry level position in the Correctional Officer series. Correctional Officers are responsible for overseeing individuals (inmates) who have been arrested and awaiting trail, along with those who have been sentenced by the courts to serve time in a State Correctional Facility or Pre-Trial Institution.
M.C. Dean
Build your future with us!
We’re seeking people driven to excellence and inspired by the way engineering and innovation improves lives, enhances customer outcomes, and changes the world for the better. As an employee at M.C. Dean, you will join forces with more than 3,700 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.
We offer an excellent benefits package including:
|•
|
A competitive salary
|•
|
Medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance
|•
|
Paid-time off
|•
|
Tuition reimbursement
|•
|
401k retirement plan
|•
|
Military Reserve pay offset
|•
|
Paid maternity leave
M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence™. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission-critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life-safety, instrumentation and control, and command and control systems.
NOW HIRING!:
Commercial & Industrial Electricians
To attend an in-person hiring event or for assistance, text Electric to 797979
Cyber Security Experts
Meritus Health
Join our team of Healthcare Heroes at Meritus Health
Meritus Health is the largest health system in Western Maryland, employing over 3,000 people. Meritus takes pride in offering our community a wide selection of inpatient and outpatient medical services throughout our area. Our employees are the core of our organization. If you are looking for an inclusive workplace, collaborative teams and an environment that allows for goal attainment and professional growth, please join us. We make a difference for patients each and every day.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Comprehensive health coverage for part time and full-time employment
|•
|
401k employer match
|•
|
Paid time off – start accruing time your first day
|•
|
Excellent shift differentials for evening, night and weekend hours
|•
|
The only Magnet™ Designated Hospital in our region—Nurse-driven Shared Governance, bedside rounding, committee and process improvement teams
|•
|
Tuition Reimbursement, paid certification and continuing education funds
|•
|
Self-scheduling & flexible shift options
|•
|
Professional Nursing Ladder—Grow your career where you want it go
|•
|
Career Development Opportunities
NOW HIRING:
|•
|
Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA)
|•
|
Environmental Services/Housekeeping
|•
|
Food Service/Nutrition
|•
|
Medical Assistants
|•
|
Medical Lab Technicians (MLT) & Medical Technologists (MT)
|•
|
Registered Nurses (RN)—all specialties
|•
|
Registration
Procter & Gamble
Make an Impact on More than Just Your Career
As a P&G employee, you receive more than just a paycheck. Total compensation includes your pay (base salary), benefit programs like medical insurance, life insurance, retirement plans, as well as stock purchase programs and other forms of recognition.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Paid Time Off
|•
|
Health Care Benefits (Medical and Dental)
|•
|
Wellness Programs
|•
|
Retirement Plan
|•
|
Profit Sharing
|•
|
P&G Stock Savings Plan
|•
|
Flex Benefits/Flexcomp
|•
|
Tuition Reimbursement
OPENINGS: Immediate Production Positions
|•
|
Plant Technician – Manufacturing
|•
|
Quality Control Laboratory Analyst
VENDOR/APPLICANT INFORMATION:
The WDVM 25 Virtual Job Fair will feature a variety of local businesses and industries. If you are a job applicant seeking information from the businesses listed on this page, or you’re a business interested in recruiting for open positions, please complete the interest form.
To sign up or for more information: