Account Executive

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

EEO Statement:

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

Position Summary

WDVM25 in Germantown, MD; Hagerstown, MD; Chantilly, VA and Winchester, VA is recruiting for Account Executives to join our team! We are looking for passionate, motivated, goal-oriented individuals with a positive work ethic and the desire to WIN and EXCEL. This is a fast-paced sales environment with unlimited income potential. We offer a unique opportunity if you are looking for a challenging environment, with the tools, and resources to help you succeed as a sales leader. In this role you will prospect and develop new customers for both TV and digital advertising business. You will create and execute plans and strategies that follow industry best practices while keeping an eye on the competition.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Prospects, qualifies, closes and grows new business

Develops new and non-traditional revenue through consistent and creative prospecting

Owns the client relationship as the television and digital marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert

Establishes, maintains and grows meaningful client relationships

Continues to learn and implement new strategies and products to grow revenue

Responsible for order entry, contracts, and follow-up

Advocates for our products and programs

Treats coworkers, prospects, and clients with a service-centric attitude

Performs other duties as assigned.

The Right Person Possess:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

2 years outside sales experience

Ability to hold meaningful conversation with decision makers

Ability to CLOSE

Ability to make decisions without supervision

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work effectively both independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Understanding of social media and digital platforms

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including: Excel, Word, PowerPoint & Outlook

Extra Benefits:

Full Comprehensive benefits

401k options

Physical Demands & Work Environment:



The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.

Resumes to dbiser@localdvm.com