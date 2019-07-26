Account Executive

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.
Position Summary
WDVM25 in Germantown, MD; Hagerstown, MD; Chantilly, VA and Winchester, VA is recruiting for Account Executives to join our team! We are looking for passionate, motivated, goal-oriented individuals with a positive work ethic and the desire to WIN and EXCEL. This is a fast-paced sales environment with unlimited income potential. We offer a unique opportunity if you are looking for a challenging environment, with the tools, and resources to help you succeed as a sales leader. In this role you will prospect and develop new customers for both TV and digital advertising business. You will create and execute plans and strategies that follow industry best practices while keeping an eye on the competition.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Prospects, qualifies, closes and grows new business
- Develops new and non-traditional revenue through consistent and creative prospecting
- Owns the client relationship as the television and digital marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert
- Establishes, maintains and grows meaningful client relationships
- Continues to learn and implement new strategies and products to grow revenue
- Responsible for order entry, contracts, and follow-up
- Advocates for our products and programs
- Treats coworkers, prospects, and clients with a service-centric attitude
- Performs other duties as assigned.
The Right Person Possess:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- 2 years outside sales experience
- Ability to hold meaningful conversation with decision makers
- Ability to CLOSE
- Ability to make decisions without supervision
- Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work effectively both independently and collaboratively in a team environment
- Understanding of social media and digital platforms
- Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including: Excel, Word, PowerPoint & Outlook
Extra Benefits:
- Full Comprehensive benefits
- 401k options
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.
Resumes to dbiser@localdvm.com