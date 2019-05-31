Job Connection

Contact us to submit a Job Opening for your company. Email: ldemott@localdvm.com
Drivers Needed!
Getting Drivers Home Every Night Guaranteed!
Apply today if you have your CDL-A license, are over 23 years old, and are able to pass the DOT physical and drug screen!
Benefits:
- Weekly Pay
- Vacation and Holiday Pay
- Health Benefits (Medical, dental, vision)
- 401K with Company Match
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Bonuses
- Paid Training
- Monday thru Friday work week
You can also go to www.HomeRunInc.com for an online application, call us at 301-271-4044 for more information, or stop by our office at 100 North Carroll Street, Thurmont, MD 21788 to fill out an application.
Production Assistant
Career Level: Previous experience through schooling related situations is desired
Job Type: Part Time, 15-20 hours per week
Location: Hagerstown Production Control Room and Studio
Send Resume To: Greg Suchanek, Production Manager, gsuchanek@localdvm.com
Primary Responsibilities/Duties:
- Must work early morning shifts or late evening hours -Weekends are required
- Prepare studio for casts – Operate studio camera for live newscasts and other productions
- Operate audio/ sound board for live casts
- Fill in graphics operator for live casts
- Maintain production control room and studio
Requirements/Skills Necessary:
- Must be able to work live studio environment with associated pressures, deadlines, and last minute changes
- Team oriented participation with excellent communication skills necessary
- Digital/ Computer competent
Correctional Officers
Education: High School diploma or G.E.D. certificate
Experience: None
Job Type: Full Time
Compensation: $39,024.00 – $55,547.00/year
Core Responsibilities:
- Attends an entrance level training program certified by the Maryland Correctional Training Commission
- Attends firearms training; Learns specific duties on various security posts through on-the-job training
- Maintains control of inmates while escorting individuals or groups within the prison
- Keeps accurate head counts of inmates in the assigned security post
- Conducts inspections and searches of inmates and inmate access and work areas for drugs, weapons and other unauthorized materials
- Enforces rules of conduct among inmates and learns when to prepare reports of infractions
- Operates manual and electronic locking systems
- Subdues and restrains inmates during fights, riots and escape attempts
- When standing an armed post, learns how to determine the need for using firearms and uses them when necessary
- Assists in the search for escapees, their capture and return to the institution
- Assists in maintaining the custody of inmates during transport to other institutions or court appearances
- Drives motor vehicles when transporting inmates, making outside security rounds, searching for escapees and related activities
Sales Assistant
Career Level: Experienced
Job Type: Full Time
Send Resume To: Diane Biser dbiser@localdvm.com
Digital Marketing Specialist
Career Level: Experienced (Non-Manager)
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Frederick and Montgomery County, MD
Send Resume To: Diane Biser dbiser@localdvm.com
Description: WDVM and localDVM.com is seeking a creative, self-motivated, forward thinking member of our marketing team. Our Digital Marketing Specialists in our I-270 News bureau create complete marketing plans utilizing our industry leading digital products, research tools and our award winning local television news station to help local businesses reach their goals.
Primary Duties/Core Responsibilities:
- Develop and foster rewarding relationships in the Frederick and Montgomery County business community to help them with their advertising needs.
- Be knowledgeable and able to explain to businesses the industry leading marketing products we offer and how they can help grow their business.
- Create marketing plans for current, new and future clients.
- Present plans, research and creative ideas to current, new and future clients.
- Convey client business goals, ideas and strategies to our award winning creative team to execute.
- Responsible for organization of your business of clients and ensuring orders are completed properly.
- Execute our service promise to our customers to ensure success.
- Realize special opportunities for clients and make presentations.
- Develop a budget, meet and exceed station goals.
Requirements: The ideal candidate has a high degree of business integrity and attention to detail. They must be a confident, resourceful, results-driven individual capable of functioning individually, as well as cooperatively in a vibrant team setting. This position requires exceptional organizational, customer service, and communication skills along with the ability to connect via phone, email/written, and face-to-face presentation settings. Knowledge of digital marketing options, products and current trends and strategies is a plus. Business travel is required so reliable transportation is important.