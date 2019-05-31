Job Connection

Contact us to submit a Job Opening for your company. Email: ldemott@localdvm.com

Drivers Needed!

Getting Drivers Home Every Night Guaranteed!

Apply today if you have your CDL-A license, are over 23 years old, and are able to pass the DOT physical and drug screen!

Benefits:

Weekly Pay

Vacation and Holiday Pay

Health Benefits (Medical, dental, vision)

401K with Company Match

Tuition Reimbursement

Bonuses

Paid Training

Monday thru Friday work week

You can also go to www.HomeRunInc.com for an online application, call us at 301-271-4044 for more information, or stop by our office at 100 North Carroll Street, Thurmont, MD 21788 to fill out an application.

Production Assistant

Career Level: Previous experience through schooling related situations is desired

Job Type: Part Time, 15-20 hours per week

Location: Hagerstown Production Control Room and Studio

Send Resume To: Greg Suchanek, Production Manager, gsuchanek@localdvm.com

Primary Responsibilities/Duties:

Must work early morning shifts or late evening hours -Weekends are required

Prepare studio for casts – Operate studio camera for live newscasts and other productions

Operate audio/ sound board for live casts

Fill in graphics operator for live casts

Maintain production control room and studio

Requirements/Skills Necessary:

Must be able to work live studio environment with associated pressures, deadlines, and last minute changes

Team oriented participation with excellent communication skills necessary

Digital/ Computer competent

Correctional Officers

Education: High School diploma or G.E.D. certificate

Experience: None

Job Type: Full Time

Compensation: $39,024.00 – $55,547.00/year

Core Responsibilities:

Attends an entrance level training program certified by the Maryland Correctional Training Commission

Attends firearms training; Learns specific duties on various security posts through on-the-job training

Maintains control of inmates while escorting individuals or groups within the prison

Keeps accurate head counts of inmates in the assigned security post

Conducts inspections and searches of inmates and inmate access and work areas for drugs, weapons and other unauthorized materials

Enforces rules of conduct among inmates and learns when to prepare reports of infractions

Operates manual and electronic locking systems

Subdues and restrains inmates during fights, riots and escape attempts

When standing an armed post, learns how to determine the need for using firearms and uses them when necessary

Assists in the search for escapees, their capture and return to the institution

Assists in maintaining the custody of inmates during transport to other institutions or court appearances

Drives motor vehicles when transporting inmates, making outside security rounds, searching for escapees and related activities

Sales Assistant

Career Level: Experienced

Job Type: Full Time

Send Resume To: Diane Biser dbiser@localdvm.com

Digital Marketing Specialist

Career Level: Experienced (Non-Manager)

Job Type: Full Time

Location: Frederick and Montgomery County, MD

Send Resume To: Diane Biser dbiser@localdvm.com

Description: WDVM and localDVM.com is seeking a creative, self-motivated, forward thinking member of our marketing team. Our Digital Marketing Specialists in our I-270 News bureau create complete marketing plans utilizing our industry leading digital products, research tools and our award winning local television news station to help local businesses reach their goals.

Primary Duties/Core Responsibilities:

Develop and foster rewarding relationships in the Frederick and Montgomery County business community to help them with their advertising needs.

Be knowledgeable and able to explain to businesses the industry leading marketing products we offer and how they can help grow their business.

Create marketing plans for current, new and future clients.

Present plans, research and creative ideas to current, new and future clients.

Convey client business goals, ideas and strategies to our award winning creative team to execute.

Responsible for organization of your business of clients and ensuring orders are completed properly.

Execute our service promise to our customers to ensure success.

Realize special opportunities for clients and make presentations.

Develop a budget, meet and exceed station goals.

Requirements: The ideal candidate has a high degree of business integrity and attention to detail. They must be a confident, resourceful, results-driven individual capable of functioning individually, as well as cooperatively in a vibrant team setting. This position requires exceptional organizational, customer service, and communication skills along with the ability to connect via phone, email/written, and face-to-face presentation settings. Knowledge of digital marketing options, products and current trends and strategies is a plus. Business travel is required so reliable transportation is important.