How to Watch WDVM 25

WDVM 25

PROVIDERLOCATIONCHANNEL
DISH NetworkEntire Coverage Area
25
DirecTV*Entire Coverage AreaComing soon*
ComcastWashington County, MD Area
12, 814(HD)
Montgomery County, MD Area
24, 814(HD)
Frederick County, MD Area
12, 814(HD)
Martinsburg, WV Area
11,814(HD)
Winchester, VA Area
10, 814(HD)
Northern VA Area
24, 811(HD)
Verizon FiOSEntire Coverage Area
(where available)
31, 531(HD)
Antietam CableWashington County, MD areaunavailable**
Atlantic BroadbandCumberland, MD Area
12, 712(HD)
Over the air
25.1

*DirecTV Subscribers

WDVM 25 is coming to DirecTV in 2020! Stay tuned for updates on date of launch. We’ll be on channel 25 when we go live.

**Attention Antietam Cable Subscribers

Antietam no longer carries WDVM 25 as of January 1, 2019. Learn more…

Trending Stories