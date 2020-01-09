How to Watch WDVM 25

WDVM 25

PROVIDER LOCATION CHANNEL DISH Network Entire Coverage Area 25 DirecTV* Entire Coverage Area Coming soon* Comcast Washington County, MD Area 12, 814(HD) Montgomery County, MD Area 24, 814(HD) Frederick County, MD Area 12, 814(HD) Martinsburg, WV Area 11,814(HD) Winchester, VA Area 10, 814(HD) Northern VA Area 24, 811(HD) Verizon FiOS Entire Coverage Area

(where available) 31, 531(HD) Antietam Cable Washington County, MD area unavailable** Atlantic Broadband Cumberland, MD Area 12, 712(HD) Over the air 25.1

*DirecTV Subscribers

WDVM 25 is coming to DirecTV in 2020! Stay tuned for updates on date of launch. We’ll be on channel 25 when we go live.

**Attention Antietam Cable Subscribers

Antietam no longer carries WDVM 25 as of January 1, 2019. Learn more…