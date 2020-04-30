Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
US intelligence agencies debunk conspiracy theory that coronavirus was manmade
Police seeking child sex offender, last seen in Baltimore County, Maryland
Bill to end child marriage in Pa. sent to governor
LIVE NOW: US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Yes, We’re Open
Sports
NFL Draft
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Scorestream
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Careers InDemand
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Mother/Daughter Look-a-Like Photo Sweepstakes
Home Office Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Honoring You Entry Form
Trending Stories
NASCAR will return in May as organization announces revised schedule
Eastern Panhandle residents share mixed emotions on state’s reopening plan
Video
Weather
Frederick County Sheriff update county council on COVID-19 response
Video
Week 1 of reopening West Virginia starts April 30
Video