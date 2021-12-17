Pre-holiday “panic week” is coming to a close

(WDVM) — If you still haven’t bought presents for the upcoming holiday, you’re not alone. This year’s “panic week” — the last week when items ordered online will show up in time for Christmas, and purchases spike — comes to an end on Sunday.

According to a study done by Pattern, an e-commerce organization, the pandemic caused a large shift from in-person panic week shopping towards online shopping between 2019 and 2020, with searches for things like clothes and toys increasing by several percentage points.

While it is still too early to tell if the current COVID-19 spike caused by the Omicron mutation has had an effect on this year’s numbers, Pattern’s head of corporate communications, Dallin Hatch, had some guesses based on what he’s seen so far.

“There’s a lot of thrash right now with different variants coming out, and affecting the various states and how they’re allowing folks to shop,” said Hatch. “I think more than anything, we’re learning that there’ll be more of a balance of folks returning to brick-and-mortar still, and depending on it — especially for the very last-minute kind of goods.”

Due to the nation’s backlogged supply chain, Hatch also advised shoppers to be patient when they’re out hunting for presents and said Americans can expect to search multiple websites and stores for the items they need.