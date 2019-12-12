Holiday Book Recommendations

Sarah Nadeau of the Washington County Free Library joined Michelle in the studio Thursday morning to recommend some books for the holiday season.
When Santa Was a Baby by Linda Bailey with illustrations by Genevieve Godbout
- Santa’s parents always knew their little one was special. He had a booming voice, loved the color red, had an interest in chimneys, and was very generous with his toys. This is an adorable and humorous portrait of a kid who fulfills his destiny with the support of proud parents.
- Santa will visit the library Thursday night from 6:30-8 PM for free photos with the kids! We will have cookies and a book for each child while supplies last.
Together at Midnight by Jennifer Castle (Young Adult Fiction)
- High school senior Kendall, returning from a life-changing trip abroad, and Max, a soon-to-be college student floating through a gap year, are in NYC for the holidays and both accept a dare to do meaningful acts of kindness for strangers. The challenge pulls the two teens closer together as the clock counts down to New Year’s Eve.
- This is a romantic tale about human connection set in a vibrant city.
Homemade Holiday by Sophie Pester and Catharina Bruns (nonfiction)
- This book features 40 festive projects perfect for holiday gifts to bring joy to everyone on your list. From knitted slippers to DIY gift wrap, this book is a great idea for homemade or last minute projects.
- The library has cookbooks, craft books, and other creative guides for all occasions.