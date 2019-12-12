Holiday Book Recommendations

Santa will visit the library Thursday night from 6:30-8 PM for free photos with the kids!



Sarah Nadeau of the Washington County Free Library joined Michelle in the studio Thursday morning to recommend some books for the holiday season.

When Santa Was a Baby by Linda Bailey with illustrations by Genevieve Godbout

Santa’s parents always knew their little one was special. He had a booming voice, loved the color red, had an interest in chimneys, and was very generous with his toys. This is an adorable and humorous portrait of a kid who fulfills his destiny with the support of proud parents.

Together at Midnight by Jennifer Castle (Young Adult Fiction)

High school senior Kendall, returning from a life-changing trip abroad, and Max, a soon-to-be college student floating through a gap year, are in NYC for the holidays and both accept a dare to do meaningful acts of kindness for strangers. The challenge pulls the two teens closer together as the clock counts down to New Year’s Eve.

This is a romantic tale about human connection set in a vibrant city.

Homemade Holiday by Sophie Pester and Catharina Bruns (nonfiction)