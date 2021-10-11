AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin American Film Festival

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The AFI Latin American Film festival is one of North America’s largest and longest-running showcases of Latin American Cinema.

“Every year we really strive to represent the diversity of filmmaking talent coming out of Latin America, so we try to represent as many countries as we possibly can,” said Abbie Algar, AFI’s Associate Programmer.

The festival is held during Hispanic Heritage Month to uplift Latin filmmakers, and share stories that aren’t usually showcased.

“We find year to year a lot of the Latin American films are first of all well made, but they’re also interested in doing some different things than we may not get from the United States,” said Todd Hitchcock, AFI’s Programming Director.

The lineup also includes 7 U.S. premieres that are being viewed in the country for the first time. The festival also aims to highlight the diversity within Latin America. And while its’ a Latina film festival, the theatre invites the entire community to participate to connect and learn more about the culture.

“It may be the Latin American Film Festival, but as with every film festival it’s really the everyone film festival because the power of film to bring people together is what it’s really all about,” said Javier Chavez, AFI’s Assistant Film Programmer.

2021 is the 32nd year of the film festival and features 49 films from 22 different countries.

