What are pupusas, and how did an immigrant who settled in the DMV turn them into an industry?

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Inside the doors of Casa Dora’s kitchen, Salvadoran pupusas are made with “Amor y Sabor”; love and some tasty ingredients.

A dish so simple — a corn tortilla with your choice of filling — that turned into an industry for Dora Escobar, a Salvadoran-turned-American citizen who came to the U.S. in 1990.

Click on the video above to learn about how she turned delicious Salvadoran street food into a local culinary empire.