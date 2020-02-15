Scholars salute Frederick Douglass’ contributions to history

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of Black History Month, Hagerstown Community College staged a “transcribe-a-thon” to honor Frederick Douglass.

Working from digitized records compiled by feminist and teacher, Anna Julia Cooper, scholars spent several hours on the college campus researching the contributions Douglass made to African American history. Douglass was a social reformer who escaped from slavery in Maryland and contributed to the abolitionist movement in the 1800s.

Kendra Perry, who coordinates library services at the college, directed the “transcribe-a-thon” Friday and observed that Douglass is worthy of honoring because he “came up from slavery and learned to read and write and became a well respected activist and scholar later in life.” He “serves as an example of how we can overcome difficulties and succeed,” she said.


