Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Veterans Voices
Ag News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Research shows Americans are continuing to snack more
Top Stories
Maryland Department of Health confirms first case of West Nile Virus in state this year
Town of Mount Airy remembers two residents who were killed in the Pentagon on 9/11
Local fire company sells shirts to raise money to support breast cancer patients
Paws for Seniors find forever homes for senior dogs and cats
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Marketplace
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Healthy Pets
Dozens of neglected cats taken from home
Trending Stories
Police: Pa. couple spent $120K accidentally deposited into their bank account
Frederick School of Cosmetology owners remain silent over closing
Front Royal carpenter claims $1 million Powerball winnings
Local nonprofit in need of donations
Reston Hospital Center improves NICU services in Fairfax County
Tweets by WDVMTV