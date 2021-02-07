WV continues to decline in active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in West Virginia as the number of fully vaccinated people against the virus increases.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, including the deaths of a 94-year-old male from Upshur County, a 76-year-old male from Wood County, a 76-yea-old male from Raleigh County, a 52-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Hardy County, an 84-year-old male from Marshall County, a 78-year-old female from Mingo County, a 73-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Wood County, and a 69-year-old male from Gilmer County.

West Virginia has reported 2,129 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

DHHR officials also report 518 COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 124,708. Of the total number of cases, active cases have dropped to 16,137. Today’s daily positivity rate is 5.20% and the cumulative rate is 5.60%.

More than 1,200 people have recovered from the virus overnight, bringing the total number of recoveries in West Virginia to 106,447.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has administered 105.8% of its vaccines allotted for first doses, with 219,239 administered. Health officials have also administered 105,200 of the second doses of the vaccine. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of Feb. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

More counties move into gold overnight on the County Alert System map. Changes in the map include:

Putnam, Raleigh, Monroe, Greenbrier, Upshur and Lincoln moved into gold.

Wayne, Hampshire and Boone counties move into red.

Marshall and Wetzel counties move into orange.

Taylor and Pleasants counties move into green.

West Virginia has six red counties, 23 orange counties, 16 gold counties, six yellow counties and four green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,199), Boone (1,481), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,943), Cabell (7,298), Calhoun (216), Clay (361), Doddridge (431), Fayette (2,497), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,317), Hampshire (1,448), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,621), Jackson (1,607), Jefferson (3,438), Kanawha (11,398), Lewis (914), Lincoln (1,162), Logan (2,542), Marion (3,501), Marshall (2,901), Mason (1,705), McDowell (1,296), Mercer (4,001), Mineral (2,526), Mingo (2,002), Monongalia (7,347), Monroe (904), Morgan (884), Nicholas (1,097), Ohio (3,474), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,463), Putnam (3,953), Raleigh (4,338), Randolph (2,268), Ritchie (579), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (589), Upshur (1,570), Wayne (2,475), Webster (274), Wetzel (1,028), Wirt (331), Wood (6,689), Wyoming (1,661).