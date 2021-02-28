West Virginia reports 2,300 total COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has reported 2,300 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 76-year-old man from Preston County, an 83-year-old woman from Clay County, and a 31-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, health officials have reported 275 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 131,855. Of these cases, 7,258 are currently active. 239 West Virginians are hospitalized with 65 patients in the ICU and 34 patients on ventilators.

Today’s daily positivity spread is at 2.50%, the first time it’s been less than three percent since Oct. 25, 2020 with 2.16%. The cumulative positivity is 5.46%.

122,297 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

DHHR officials say 298,097 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 197,431 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. West Virginians can still pre-register to vaccinate against the virus at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, yellow counties now dominate most of the map, with 22 counties. Counties such as Mingo, Morgan, Ritchie and Fayette have moved from gold to yellow overnight Orange counties have dropped from nine to five overnight. There are eight gold counties and 20 green counties. There are no red counties.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,221), Berkeley (9,683), Boone (1,579), Braxton (774), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,800), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,661), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,068), Greenbrier (2,429), Hampshire (1,530), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,835), Jackson (1,668), Jefferson (3,624), Kanawha (12,094), Lewis (1,036), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,699), Marion (3,669), Marshall (3,008), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,220), Mineral (2,583), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (8,025), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,636), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,536), Putnam (4,213), Raleigh (4,696), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,683), Wayne (2,616), Webster (321), Wetzel (1,086), Wirt (359), Wood (7,047), Wyoming (1,741).