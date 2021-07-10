Peace Corps & FEMA partnership supports mobile vaccination efforts, prioritizing underserved communities

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — While Maryland has surpassed its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults in the state by Memorial Day, FEMA has partnered with Peace Corps volunteers to prioritize vaccinations for underserved community members.

Since April, FEMA and Peace Corps volunteers have operated mobile vaccination units to increase efforts to vaccinate underserved communities across Maryland.

One of the units currently sits in one of the commuter bus lots of the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg and FEMA says that with hurricane season on the horizon, some of their operations will shift focus, but they aren’t worried because the Peace Corps has answered the call.

“We’ve been able to reach out to the traditionally underserved and communities that are harder to reach by being here [in Gaithersburg] and a lot of that success is due to the capabilities that the peace corps has provided us,” Timothy Pheil, the Fema Senior Federal Official in Maryland explained. “We get the language support from them, we get the ability for them to reach out and talk to our vaccine recipients in their own languages, in their own customs and bring them in and make them feel welcome and provide them that that little extra sense of security as they go through this vaccination process. So it’s been a great opportunity to have direct response Peace Corps personnel with us.”

Carol Spahn, the acting director of Peace Corps, explained the mobile vaccination efforts between FEMA and Peace Corps show how the power of service can be used to unite people around the world.

“This is an incredibly important time in this pandemic in the U.S., and it will only get more important throughout the world,” Spahn said. “We are connected to every country around the world and vaccinated, and we’re looking forward to joining those countries as they look to vaccinate their own communities.”

This is only the second domestic deployment of the Peace Corps in history, the first deployment was a response to Hurricane Katrina.