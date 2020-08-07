Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick

(WDVM) — Red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions have been recalled after more than 600 people across the United States got sick with Salmonella, including at least eight people in Virginia, one person in Maryland, and two people in West Virginia.

The FDA says the batch of onions likely came from Thomson International, Inc in Bakersfield, California. The onions were sent to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in every state as well as the District.

The FDA says the onions shipped nationwide between May 1, 2020 and August 1, 2020 and were sold under the following brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

The USDA has published a list of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Containing Recalled Onions. For now, the FDA is advising anyone with onions from the above brands to not eat them. Compost the onions if you are able to. Throw them away if you are not able to compost. If you are unsure of where the onion came from, the FDA says it’s best not to eat it.

People who may have consumer the bad batch of onions may experience symptoms of Salmonella. That includes diarrhea, fever, headaches, lethargy, a rash, and blood in urine or stool. If you begin to experience similar symptoms, contact your doctor or call 911 if it is an emergency.

More information about the outbreak can be found by clicking here.

