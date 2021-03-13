Novavax trials reports vaccine 96% effective against COVID-19, 86% effective against UK variant

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Novavax announced Thursday their vaccine has a high efficacy rate against COVID-19 and some variants in their recent vaccine trials in the UK and South Africa.

The Gaithersburg-based company reports their U.K. trial saw a 96.4% efficacy rate against the original strain and about 86% against the UK variant strain.

Combined with their trial in South Africa, they report the two-dose vaccine has 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospitalization and death.

“We are very encouraged by the data showing that NVX-CoV2373 not only provided complete protection against the most severe forms of the disease but also dramatically reduced mild and moderate disease across both trials. Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “Today marks one year since the WHO officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic, and with this data in hand, we are even more motivated to advance our vaccine as a potential weapon in the fight to end the suffering caused by COVID-19.”

The company reports a 55% efficacy rate in their South African trials, with primary exposure being the more contagious variant.

The company says they will use this data in their submissions, but it is unclear when those shots may become approved by the US and become available to the public.