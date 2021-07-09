Myocarditis: What you need to know about the rare heart inflammation and mRNA COVID vaccine

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department is releasing an informational video on understanding the relationship between the mRNA COVID vaccine and myocarditis

According to the county’s website, the CDC recently shared information about myocarditis or heart inflammation occurring in some people after receiving an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). Most cases happen in men under 30 after the second dose.

Myocarditis can be caused by numerous infections, including the flu. Symptoms may include discomfort or chest pain, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations.

Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, Director of Epidemiology at the Fairfax County Health Department, says the research between the connection is underway.

“People with myocarditis often are admitted to the hospital and received supportive care and rest while they recover. CDC is actively analyzing data and medical records to learn more about the possible relationship between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccination,” said Schwartz.

Myocarditis happens only 60 out of a million in men and 7 out of a million in women.

