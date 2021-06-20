Maryland reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since October

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus for the first time since Oct. 18 on Sunday. This comes just after Gov. Larry Hogan announced he would end the state of emergency on July 1.

Maryland also confirmed 42 new cases of the virus, the lowest number of cases reported since March 23, 2020. The positivity rate fell to 0.72%, another record low.

Hospitalizations were also at their lowest since the start of the pandemic, falling to 150 total. Of those people, 43 were in the ICU.

The state has administered over 6.6 million vaccines, and more than 73% of adults have received at least one dose.

To get vaccinated—and be eligible for the state’s $2 million VaxCash Promotion—visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.