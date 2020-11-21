Local nutritionist weighs in on tips to avoid holiday meal indigestion

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As Thanksgiving approaches and we look forward to all that tasty food, some may be concerned about indigestion and bloating that comes with a holiday meal. However, there are some steps you can take to prevent some of those side effects.

Clinical nutritionist Sharon Brown said there are some tricks that can aid digestion and help you fill up before getting to the heavier foods.

The first tip she offers is to take shots — but not the kind you may be thinking of. She says apple cider vinegar shots create stomach acid needed to digest a big meal.

Another trick to combat bloating and upset stomach is another key ingredient — bone broth.

“Bone broth has amino acids in it that also support the gut lining, and so what we suggest is you can do two things with bone broth — the first one is you can sip it while you’re cooking,” said Brown.” The second thing that you can do is you can actually cook with it and you can use it in place of liquid for all of your recipes, like mashed potatoes, rice, and quinoa.”

The nutritionist also recommended eating light salads before the meal, replacing kombucha for soda, and drinking kefir to load up on probiotics.

Brown says that if you don’t want to follow any of those steps and want to save room for the meal, she recommends taking a digestive enzyme pill before eating.