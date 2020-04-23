Experts: Working from home can be a pain in the neck… and back

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – As more employees across the nation are making a workstation in their home, experts are expecting an emerging health problem of severe neck and back pain.

Prolonged periods of hunching, slouching, and slumping while sitting or standing can cause strain and lead to chronic back and neck pain.

Dr. Ali El-Mohandes at Hagerstown’s Spine & Pain Center says there are various stretches and exercises you can do to make working from home a bit more comfortable.

“All you have to do is just sit up straight, and stretch your neck right, stretch your neck left,” El-Mohandes said. “Do a couple of back twists and a couple of neck twists to increase the length of the ligaments that are connected to the muscles, and allow some more blood flow so you don’t get stiff when you’re sitting down without movement.”

Dr. El-mohandes says staying active and taking breaks is key, and before people perform stretches, they should do some research to make sure they’re not doing more harm than good.