Wyoming County Deputies released from quarantine after arresting suspect with COVID-19 symptoms

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A drug-related arrest in Wyoming County landed four people in jail and eight deputies in quarantine. The incident shows people were bringing the deadly drug fentanyl into West Virginia, but that is not the only thing with which deputies need to worry about coming contact.

Eight deputies with the Wyoming County sheriffs department were quarantined after arresting four people from Ohio. Chief Deputy, Brad Ellison, said, one of the suspects showed symptoms of COVID-19.

“One of them, that was taken to jail was quarantined, being tested for the COVID virus, and so naturally we had to quarantine eight of our officers until we got the test results back on that, and we got them back Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. That put us in a big strain manpower wise,” Ellison explained.

Deputies arrested the four suspects in connection to recent overdose calls; the county saw 14 overdoses in one week. Ellison said they believed the suspects were delivering fentanyl.

Deputies pulled over a car in Mullens on April 3, 2020 and found Fentanyl and a handgun. Cornell Archie, Leemariyantie Lewis, Kentrall McKenzie, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested. All four are from the Akron, Ohio area.

“The investigation will show that they were making trips, they bring it in. They go back a couple days later and come back in,” said Ellison.

Ellison said the test results for the suspect who showed coronavirus symptoms came back negative, and deputies were back to work on Saturday. In the mean time, the rest of the department stepped up, working extra shifts to make up for lost manpower, and making sure the county was still safe. However, the situation shows it is not just dangerous people and substances deputies have to worry about now.

“When they respond to calls, if it’s a domestic, they not don’t have to worry about the domesti,c they have to worry about the virus. But we have been lucky in this county so far from my understanding,” Ellison said.

Wyoming County deputies continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear PPE.