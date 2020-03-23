WVU Medicine expert promotes compassion meditation as a means of easing anxiety stemming from the Coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University expert is promoting compassion meditation as a means of easing anxieties stemming from the coronavirus.

Julie Brefczynski-Lewis, a research assistant professor in the WVU Department of Neuroscience, which is part of the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, said she has been practicing it for about 20 years.

“Compassion meditation is a version of mindfulness meditation that first, you center yourself on the breath and then– or on an object if the breath is uncomfortable,” Brefczynski-Lewis said. “And then from there you do a little imaginative exercise in which you think about a loved one, engender compassion for someone that’s easy and then spread that to include the world. It takes the focus off of yourself.”

Brefczynski-Lewis said you can start thinking about loved ones who are also stuck in their homes quarantining and then move your thoughts outward and think about others in the world. You can close your eyes while you do it because it helps some people focus, but she recommends that you try to crack open your eyes a little bit because it helps you keep more centered.

You can meditate for however long feels comfortable but the key is consistency. Brefczynski-Lewis said if you want to really get into the practice it would be great if you set a little bit of time aside everyday. You can even set aside a special place to do so.

She said she has done the research with monks from India and around the world who are experts at meditating and found that during meditation the prosocial areas of the brain are very active. Prosocial refers to social behavior that is done with the intent of benefitting others.

Julie Brefczynski-Lewis

“When you’re in a quarantine you’re kind of claustrophobic anyway, you know you feel kind of restless and you want to get out and then your own thoughts can get that way, you feel like ‘oh I’m going stir crazy, I’m feeling anxiety about my own anxiety’,” Brefczynski-Lewis. “The compassion meditation allows you to connect with others feeling the same way, we’re kind of all in this together. There are lots of others we can kind of feel a connection with, instead of feeling kind of that extra anxiety that comes from ruminating about our own suffering we think ‘oh gee, I wish others to be free of suffering, I wish others the ease and release of suffering’.”

Practicing compassion meditation makes a person feel good she said. She compared it to reading a positive story on the internet about a local business helping feed the hungry children.

In these times of everyone being at home and stuck with each other, Brefczynski-Lewis said she has one request for people.

“Be gentle onto others if you can compassion also works for other people that you might be quarantined with and I think sometimes being with someone longer than you’re used to could cause a little bit of anxiety,” she said. “So sometimes imagine that ‘hey they’re also going through some anxiety’ and imagine them happy and free from suffering.”