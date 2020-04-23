WVSSAC announces “Shine for WV Seniors 2020” night

PARKSERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced Wednesday that it has organized a state-wide senior night event that will take place next week to honor senior athletes.

“Shine for WV Seniors 2020” is the name of the event, and will take place at high schools across the state on Friday, May 1.

Please take a moment on May 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. and participate in "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" by lighting up your school stadium, front lawn of your school or simply by flipping the switch to turn on your porch light in support of West Virginia's 2020 senior class. pic.twitter.com/p4Fn7RNE5s — WVSSAC (@wvssac) April 22, 2020

Multiple local schools have already reached out to 12 Sports saying they’re going to take place in the “Shine for WV Seniors 2020” event.

Some schools in the state have already been following the lead of other states’ high schools, and leaving field/stadium lights on for a short time at night in honor of canceled seasons and the seniors, who didn’t get to play their final games.

I'm sure many of you have seen high schools across the country leaving facility lights on in honor of the Class of 2020.

Here's how Tygarts Valley High School will be honoring this year's senior Bulldogs! Hope many more schools will follow in their footsteps. pic.twitter.com/kXfUi6RZXA — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 22, 2020

When we spoke with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan on Tuesday, he said a state-wide event like this was something they were looking into. A day later, they announced the plan for May 1.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to provide local sports coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing local coaches and athletes for their efforts.