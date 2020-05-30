WV sets up free testing sites for vulnerable populations

INWOOD, Wv (WDVM) – Six counties in West Virginia set up free COVID-19 testing sites this weekend to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically-under served counties

The testing sites were staffed by medical personnel also assisted by the West Virginia national guard.

Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health Director Bill Kearms said anyone could come get tested.

“It’s the easiest drive-thru clinic you’ill ever have,” Kearms said. “You just stay in your car, you don’t get out. You can stay in the air conditioning.”

Participants will likely get their test results withing 3-7 business days and Kearms said any plans for future test sites depend on community needs and the availability of supplies.