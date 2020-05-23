WV Senator Stollings weighs in on public health

CHARLES TOWN, Wv (WDVM) – West Virginia Senator Dr. Ron Stollings was in the Eastern and Northern Panhandles this weekend for his campaign bus tour.

On his tour, he stopped at a local farmers market, met with educaters and visted a COVID-19 testing center to get tested.

Stollings said the state shouldn’t be rolling the dice with public health and should increase their rate of testing within the community before they consider reopening.

“You need to test more people, we need to isolate people and contact trace based on that testing,”Stollings said. “So it’s not as robust as it needs to be yet, and so we are still thinking we don’t have a problem here in West Virginia and unfortunately we do. So it’s just a matter of look at it from a public health perspective.”

Stollings is co-chair of the West Virginia Public Health Caucus with Senator John Unger, focusing on increased budgets towards education and prevention for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.