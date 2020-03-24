WV Governor COVID-19 briefing March 24

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM/WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provides an update to the daily COVID-19 response efforts at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
Yesterday, the governor declared a stay-at-home order will go into effect tonight at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. This will include the closure of non-essential businesses by that time.
Justice says people will be able to leave their homes to receive essential services such as going to a grocery store or pharmacy, go to work at essential businesses, or go outdoors as long as they remain as a six-foot distance.
As of last night, the WVDHHR confirmed 20 cases in the state. 610 tests in the Mountain State have back negative. Counties with confirmed cases include:
- Jackson – 1
- Jefferson – 3
- Kanawha – 4
- Marshall – 2
- Mercer – 2
- Monongalia – 5
- Putnam – 1
- Tucker – 2
Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.
