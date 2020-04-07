WV Gov. Justice to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to host an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.

Yesterday, Justice reminded West Virginians that the Mountain State is the most vulnerable in the country due to a large elderly population and many residents with chronic health issues. He asked that people continue to “stay the course” and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of this morning, Tuesday, April 7, at 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 67 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, making the total positive case count 412.

As of April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive cases, 11,647 negative tests and four deaths.

Counties in the Mountain State with confirmed cases include Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).