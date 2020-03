WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)--After announcing the suspension of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, the Board of Directors are working to figure out the next steps for the festival.

Planners are currently working on a plan to deal with tickets that were already purchased for festival events. They will be releasing details on that soon. They say they may try to hold a modified version of the festival later in the year but are still deciding on that.