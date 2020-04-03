WV Gov. Jim Justice to hold COVID-19 update at approximately 12 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of his administration are set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m.

As of this morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count 237. The WVDHHR also says a total of 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 6,130 negative and two deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus include Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11),  Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.

