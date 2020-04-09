WV Gov. Jim Justice to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to host an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Yesterday the governor issued an executive order to bring Marion County into the same order with Kanawha, Harrison, Jefferson, Berkeley, Monongalia and Morgan counties, placing tighter restrictions such as limiting groups to five people and requiring all businesses to have employees work from home to the maximum extent possible. Justice said Marion County is being considered a hot spot for the virus, with the WV DHHR reporting more 30 cases in the county as of 10 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

As of 11 a.m. today Thursday, April 9, 2020, the state has tested 12,934 residents for COVID-19, with 485 positive cases, 12,449 negative tests and four deaths, according to the WV DHHR.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), *Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).