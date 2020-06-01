WV Gov. Jim Justice gives 12:30 p.m. press conference detailing state reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving his afternoon daily press conference as the Mountain State reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 10 a.m., June 1, 2020, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources reports the state has received 98,095 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19:

2,017 total cases

1,313 recoveries

75 deaths

Counties with confirmed by lab testing and probable cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (299/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (178/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).