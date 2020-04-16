WV DMV extends May expiration dates 90-days

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Drivers in West Virginia who have pending expiration dates on their vehicle registrations or licenses will have more time to get them renewed. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Thursday, April 16, 2020 that expiration dates in May are extended 90-days.

The action comes in response to continued social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This revises the previous memorandum that extended expiration dates in March or April to include those in May. The affected documents are listed below:

Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver’s License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.

Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.

Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.

Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

Many of the services provided by the DMV can be done online or mailed. Those services include the following:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status

A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov

Another COVID-19 pandemic related extension was for Federal REAL IDs. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the enforcement deadline for the IDs to Oct. 1, 2021. More information regarding REAL ID and DMV’s For Federal driver’s license may be found at: go.wv.gov/realid.