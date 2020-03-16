WV DHHR: Still no confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia as of Sunday evening.

That’s according to the daily COVID-19 update from DHHR. According to the release, West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 41 residents for COVID-19, with 38 results coming back negative.

There are three tests still pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab.

All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304.