WV DHHR reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state has confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus overnight,

As of 10:00 a.m., April 22, 2020, the WV DHHR reports the state has received 25,836 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 939 positive cases, 24,897 negative tests, 330 recoveries and 26 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the WV DHHR. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

The WV DHHR says delays may be experienced with the reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.