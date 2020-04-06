WV DHHR: 21 new COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count in West Virginia 345.

As of April 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., the WV DHHR says 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive, 9,595 negative and three deaths.

The WV DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results, according to the WV DHHR.

West Virginia counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).

The WV DHHR says as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the Mountain State as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. It also says this has happened today with Ohio and Preston counties

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information, according to the WV DHHR. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.