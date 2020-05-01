WV Department of Education reschedules free SAT for the fall

CHARLESTON, Wv (WDVM) – Following a cancellation because of COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Education has announced a new date for seniors to take a free SAT test in the fall.

The state formally suspended all statewide testing for spring 2020 and the new date will give the class of 2021 the chance to take the exam they would have otherwise missed.

State superintendent of schools Clayton Burch says the state annually offers a free SAT test to juniors during the spring semester, and they don’t want any student to miss that opportunity.

“It’s available to every student that’s a junior, it’s available to every non-public school child that’s a junior, as well as any home school student,” Burch said. “So we worked with college board and asked them if they’d be willing to work with us and offer a make-up date in the fall.”

The primary test date will be September 23, but counties may choose a test date of October 14. A makeup date is set for October 28.