WV Department of Education reschedules free SAT for the fall

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

CHARLESTON, Wv (WDVM) – Following a cancellation because of COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Education has announced a new date for seniors to take a free SAT test in the fall.

The state formally suspended all statewide testing for spring 2020 and the new date will give the class of 2021 the chance to take the exam they would have otherwise missed.

State superintendent of schools Clayton Burch says the state annually offers a free SAT test to juniors during the spring semester, and they don’t want any student to miss that opportunity.

“It’s available to every student that’s a junior, it’s available to every non-public school child that’s a junior, as well as any home school student,” Burch said. “So we worked with college board and asked them if they’d be willing to work with us and offer a make-up date in the fall.”

The primary test date will be September 23, but counties may choose a test date of October 14. A makeup date is set for October 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Trending Stories