WV COVID-19 deaths top 3,400

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 54 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The additional deaths bring the Mountain State to 3,424 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of the additional deaths, six, including a 23-year-old, were ages 50 or younger.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old female from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Lewis County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Ritchie County, a 58-year old male from Ritchie County, a 68-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, a 23-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old female from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 52-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wayne County, a 37-year old male from Taylor County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 41-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Hardy County, a 58-year old female from McDowell County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Morgan County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 74-year old male from Wyoming County, a 50-year old female from Webster County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 55-year old female from Jackson County, and a 59-year old male from Raleigh County.

WV COVID-19 data for Sept. 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 1,318 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 224,435 cases throughout the pandemic.

According to the WV DHHR, West Virginia now has a total of 1,876 reported Delta variant cases along with 2,510 U.K (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 36 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

Health officials say 21,490 cases are currently active. After hitting a record-setting pandemic high of 29,744 active cases on Thursday, Sept. 16, the state’s active cases have dropped steadily over the weekend. Health officials also say a total of 199,521 West Virginians have now recovered from COVID-19.

The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is at 10.4% with a cumulative rate of 5.69%. At this time, 961 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 287 are in the ICU and 160 are on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 20. 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map lists Tucker County as the only county in yellow and no counties in green.

Pocahontas and Lewis counties are in gold on today’s map while orange counties include Ohio, Jefferson, Pleasants, Calhoun, Gilmer, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton and Greenbrier counties.

The remaining 43 of the state’s 55 counties are all listed as red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 74.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.1% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (116), Berkeley (909), Boone (317), Braxton (240), Brooke (186), Cabell (1,480), Calhoun (144), Clay (125), Doddridge (108), Fayette (542), Gilmer (49), Grant (255), Greenbrier (420), Hampshire (242), Hancock (273), Hardy (255), Harrison (1,025), Jackson (323), Jefferson (466), Kanawha (1,584), Lewis (167), Lincoln (181), Logan (555), Marion (680), Marshall (421), Mason (303), McDowell (308), Mercer (862), Mineral (452), Mingo (450), Monongalia (415), Monroe (205), Morgan (164), Nicholas (393), Ohio (396), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (108), Pocahontas (50), Preston (470), Putnam (832), Raleigh (964), Randolph (188), Ritchie (201), Roane (153), Summers (151), Taylor (191), Tucker (52), Tyler (146), Upshur (450), Wayne (542), Webster (57), Wetzel (261), Wirt (73), Wood (1,072), Wyoming (432).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6 th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.