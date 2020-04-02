WV Sec. of state announces new 2020 Primary Election dates

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — WV Governor Jim Justice moved the Primary Election from May 12 to June 9, on Wednesday. Secretary of State Mac Warner shared the new dates and deadlines for the 2020 Primary Election.

The updated dates and deadlines are as follows:

Jan. 1 – June 3: Eligible voters may apply for a Primary Election absentee ballot

Eligible voters may apply for a Primary Election absentee ballot April 24: County Clerks to begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have submitted absentee applications to county clerks

County Clerks to begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have submitted absentee applications to county clerks May 14 – 20: Sample ballots published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county)

Sample ballots published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county) May 19: Voter Registration Deadline

Voter Registration Deadline May 27 – June 6: Early Voting In-Person period

Early Voting In-Person period June 2 – 8: Official List of Candidates or Sample Ballot published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county)

Official List of Candidates or Sample Ballot published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county) June 3: Deadline to submit Absentee-by-Mail Application (must be received by county clerk on this date)

Deadline to submit Absentee-by-Mail Application (must be received by county clerk on this date) June 8: Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office

Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office June 9: Deadline to mail Absentee Ballot to county clerk (must be postmarked by this date)

Deadline to mail Absentee Ballot to county clerk (must be postmarked by this date) June 9: Primary Election Day (in-person voting locations may differ from regular polling location during COVID-19 pandemic; contact county clerk for more information)

Primary Election Day (in-person voting locations may differ from regular polling location during COVID-19 pandemic; contact county clerk for more information) June 10: Absentee Ballots mailed without a postmark accepted (absentee ballots without a postmark cannot be counted if received by county clerk after this date)

Absentee Ballots mailed without a postmark accepted (absentee ballots without a postmark cannot be counted if received by county clerk after this date) June 15: Start of Canvass (absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day will be accepted if received by the start of Canvass)

All registered voters will receive an application to request an absentee ballot for the June 9 Primary Election from their County Clerk by mail-in early-to-mid April. Absentee request forms can also be printed from GoVoteWV.com or obtained by requesting a form from your County Clerk by email, phone, fax or in person.

For more information regarding the upcoming election, including how to register to vote and vote absentee, can be found at GoVoteWV.com.