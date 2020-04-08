WorkForce WV now processing CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – WorkForce West Virginia announced that it is currently processing CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits for individuals who lost their job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, WorkForce West Virginia announced that West Virginians who are eligible for regular unemployment will start receiving an extra $600 a week now that state officials have implemented guidelines for administering federal coronavirus emergency benefits.

A release from WorkForce West Virginia stated these benefits are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress voted on last month and President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27. The $600 per week is provided in addition to regular state benefits.

“We’ve processed claims for folks who are eligible to receive regular unemployment and hope to have our system set up to handle claims for independent contractors and self-employed and gig workers by the end of this week,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia

Enhanced benefits through the CARES Act are funded by the federal government and will be paid retroactively from the time an employee was separated from their job or otherwise became eligible, not from the time the application was submitted or approved, according to the release.

“We’re working round the clock to process an unprecedented amount of unemployment claims and want folks to know that we are doing everything in our power to help people who have been hurt by the Coronavirus,” Adkins said.

“I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the men and women of the West Virginia National Guard for their support and to Governor Justice for directing us additional resources during this time.”

To learn more about the CARES Act, click here and to learn more about the process of filing for unemployment, click here.