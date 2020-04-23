WorkForce WV clears backlogged unemployment claims; to start processing benefits for self-employed workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia has cleared its backlog of claims for unemployment benefits and will start accepting claims for self-employed workers this Friday.



WorkForce clears backlog of claims



The agency announced its staff had worked through the backlog of claims which did not have any issues flagged by their system. The agency has received more than 140,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits since March 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“There are still some claims we need to manually work through because the claimant listed an incorrect business name, address, or personal information,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia. “But we’re calling these people so we can clean their claim up and get them the help they need.”



The agency also announced that it has distributed nearly $106 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides workers receiving regular benefits an extra $600 each week.



WorkForce to accept unemployment claims for self-employed workers



Self-employed workers who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for unemployment benefits starting on Friday. Independent contractors, gig economy employees and other workers originally not eligible to receive regular unemployment benefits will be able to file a claim at the agency’s website once their application system for pandemic unemployment assistance goes live at 10 p.m. Friday.



“We’ve been working around the clock to get this system up and running,” Adkins added. “I want to thank the West Virginia National Guard, Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, and all of the staff at WorkForce for making sacrifices over the last few weeks to help get money into the hands of struggling West Virginians during this difficult time. I also want to thank Gov. Justice for directing resources to us so that we could work to get West Virginians the relief they need.”



The program was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment compensation. Benefits are paid retroactively and workers eligible for PUA benefits also are eligible to receive an additional $600 a week through the PUC Program.



