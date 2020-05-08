With the country reopening DC Mayor Bowser shares plans for the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Several states around the country are slowly reopening, Mayor Bowser shares plans for the District.
Bowser shared different steps residents can take in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their own communities, especially as it starts to warm up outside.
- Wear a mask
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
With Mothers Day around the corner, Bowser wants to remind residents to follow COVID-19 prevention methods and consider different methods of celebration.
For more information on the District’s response to COVID-19 or resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov.