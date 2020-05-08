1  of  2
Live Now
DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 update Coronavirus Digital AM Show

With the country reopening DC Mayor Bowser shares plans for the District

Coronavirus

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Several states around the country are slowly reopening, Mayor Bowser shares plans for the District.

Bowser shared different steps residents can take in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their own communities, especially as it starts to warm up outside.

  • Wear a mask
  • Practice social distancing
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Stay home when you are sick

With Mothers Day around the corner, Bowser wants to remind residents to follow COVID-19 prevention methods and consider different methods of celebration.

For more information on the District’s response to COVID-19 or resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories