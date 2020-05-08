With the country reopening DC Mayor Bowser shares plans for the District

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Several states around the country are slowly reopening, Mayor Bowser shares plans for the District.

Bowser shared different steps residents can take in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their own communities, especially as it starts to warm up outside.

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

With Mothers Day around the corner, Bowser wants to remind residents to follow COVID-19 prevention methods and consider different methods of celebration.

For more information on the District’s response to COVID-19 or resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov.